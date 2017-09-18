WHAT’S ON: ‘Priest and prattler’ David Shenton will perform his show at Harlaxton Church

‘From Blaby to Bethlehem’ will be performed by self-styled “priest and prattler” David Shenton at Harlaxton church on Friday, September 22, at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets are £7.50 and can be ordered by phone or email and left at the door or collected in person; otherwise, £8 at the door.

Admission includes seasonal finger refreshments served during the interval.

All funds raised will go to the Harlaxton Church Fabric Fund.

Email harlaxton.church@gmail.com or call John on 07947 156933 or Peter on 07880 745814.