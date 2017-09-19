WHAT’S ON: Race night will raise money for Friends of Sandon and Ambergate at Grantham hotel

A great fun night out is promised at ‘A Night at the Races’ which is taking place at the Urban Hotel in Swingbridge Road, Grantham, on Friday, September 22, 8pm till 11pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and include chicken and chips.

All proceeds to Friends of Sandon and Ambergate – the official fund-raiser for Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship.

Email katie.bennington@ganf.org.uk or call 07795 495803.