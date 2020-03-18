This charming shot of Belton House and gardens was the subject of an old sepia-tinted postcard brought into our office by Journal reader Len Rawding.

The postcard is postmarked June 28, 1927, and features a ‘penny red’ one penny stamp with King George V on it.

The card was sent to Mrs E. Fox of Hornsey, London, by someone who appears to have signed themselves off as ‘L.C.’ or ‘L.G.’., writing that “everything is fine at B[elton]”.