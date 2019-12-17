Fifty years ago, well-known town figure, and for many years since the Grantham Journal's caricaturist Terry Shelbourne, teamed up with Mike Garratt as Elmer Studio Productions, to film and direct their first colour cine movie entitled 'The Incident'.

Set in the days of the Wild West, the film was mostly filmed on location at the scout camp in Ancaster.

Others involved in the film-making were Mike Garner, Brian Dixon and his wife Pat, and John Korosec. They made most of their costumes and scenery themselves.