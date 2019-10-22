Grantham may have B&M Bargains on the High Street now, but 70 years ago it also had a store called B&M on the main thoroughfare through town – and look how popular it was!

The town’s post-war female folk are queueing up at B&M hosiery specialists as a new supply of nylon stockings had arrived in store back in 1949.

Next door is Foster’s tobacconist and barber shop and, of course, next to that is the iconic bank building, taken over by Barclay and Co in 1911 but formerly owned by the Stamford, Spalding and Boston Banking Co, one of the early English joint stock banks, founded in 1832. The bank building has since become a public house, firstly called the Goose in the Bank and currently The Old Bank.