Pictured here back in 1969 are Harrowby Villa FC who had just enjoyed an 8-1 win over Grantham Electric Social Club in the Caractainian Sunday League.

Pictured from left, back – J. Hart, M. Thornton, B. Sentance, J. Streets, R. Close and I. Mudie; front – J. Weavers, C. Love, A. Fardell, M. Cooper and D. O’Reilly.

Harrowby Villa (25744524)

A lady who cared for wildlife . . .