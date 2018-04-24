Cash needed but plans submitted for village hall near Grantham

Plans have finally been submitted for a new village hall in Ropsley after a 15 year fundraising campaign.

Plans have finally been submitted for a new village hall in Ropsley after a 15 year fundraising campaign.

The move follows a £495,000 Big Lottery Fund grant, received just before Christmas.

Villagers still have a “six figure” sum to find before they can start work on the scheme, but they hope they can raise the cash by the year end, with the building open a year later.

The application said the existing hall on Braceby Road was built in the 1940s and is not fit for purpose.

Ropsley and Humby parish, plus the surrounding villages, have seen a growing population.

A ‘needs survey’ also said a larger hall could allow more varied use by residents, with the hall being able to stage more than one event at the same time. The new hall, costed at £860,000, would be built alongside the existing hall, which would then be demolished.

The application said refurbishing and extending the existing hall would mean the hall closing, which would cost the hall money, especially if clubs and societies moved out and did not return. Therefore, a new hall remained ‘the only viable option.’

Hall committee member Paul Mason said the committee hopes the application can be determined by the end of next month. Extra funding was still needed to fund the hall, but several further applications for funds were still with funders and trusts but it was a complex process.

He added: “The Big Lottery will not allow building to commence until all the funding is secured. We are very keen to hear about potential funders and would welcome any suggestions.”

Paul Mason can be contacted on 01476-585729.