Grantham company provided tyres for expedition
Published: 17:00, 18 August 2020
Grantham’s Vacu-Lug Tyre Organisation was commended in a report for the quality of their remoulds.
The report came from a 1970 expedition entitled ‘Encounter Overland’ which used two ex-military Austin K9 trucks, running on Vacu-Lug’s Duramold ‘L’ pattern radial remounds, and pulling half-ton trailers.
The vehicles transported 23 young adventurers overland from London to Johannesburg, through some of the most hazardous road conditions in the world.
More by this authorJohn Burgess
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)