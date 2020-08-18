Home   Lifestyle   Article

Grantham company provided tyres for expedition

By John Burgess
Published: 17:00, 18 August 2020

Grantham’s Vacu-Lug Tyre Organisation was commended in a report for the quality of their remoulds.

The report came from a 1970 expedition entitled ‘Encounter Overland’ which used two ex-military Austin K9 trucks, running on Vacu-Lug’s Duramold ‘L’ pattern radial remounds, and pulling half-ton trailers.

The vehicles transported 23 young adventurers overland from London to Johannesburg, through some of the most hazardous road conditions in the world.

