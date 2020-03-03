Grantham engineering factory Rustons features in this week's wander down Memory Lane
Published: 17:15, 03 March 2020
For this week’s Memory Lane images we feature three more from Journal reader Barrie Cox who we pictured a couple of weeks ago as a 15-year-old apprentice at Palmer’s Printers, Grantham, back in the 1950s.
This week’s photographs have a connection to Barrie’s father Frank Cox.
Frank worked at the Grantham plant of Lincolnshire heavy engineering firm Ruston and Hornsby.
