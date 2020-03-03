Home   Lifestyle   Article

Grantham engineering factory Rustons features in this week's wander down Memory Lane

By John Burgess
-
john.burgess@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:15, 03 March 2020

For this week’s Memory Lane images we feature three more from Journal reader Barrie Cox who we pictured a couple of weeks ago as a 15-year-old apprentice at Palmer’s Printers, Grantham, back in the 1950s.

This week’s photographs have a connection to Barrie’s father Frank Cox.

Frank worked at the Grantham plant of Lincolnshire heavy engineering firm Ruston and Hornsby.

Read more
GranthamNostalgia

More by this author

John Burgess
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE