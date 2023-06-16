With the sun out and summer finally here, the Journal team paid a visit to the Angel and Royal Hotel for lunch in the courtyard.

As this was only my second time to the hotel, I decided to go for something different on the menu.

I went for the Lincolnshire Sloppy Joe, which was sausage chilli with Lincolnshire poacher cheese in a bun, and I added some triple cooked chips on the side.

The Lincolnshire Sloppy Joe with a side of triple cooked chips at the Angel and Royal in Grantham.

From the name you would think it was a messy meal ahead, however the meat was well kept together, so I was not an embarrassment at the dinner table.

As someone who isn’t normally a fan of chilli, the taste of the sausage chilli was excellent and if seconds were offered, I would happily have more on my plate.

The chips looked as good as they tasted. I don’t like food burnt to a crisp, but the chips had a perfect crisp to them and I had no complaints.

In my previous visit to the Angel and Royal I chose the bacon, lettuce, tomato and chorizo bloomer sandwich, which had a great taste to it as well, but the Sloppy Joe tops that.

Our servers were polite and patient, and served up our lunch in the most professional style, checking in with us to make sure we were happy with our food.

The Angel & Royal.

The setting of our lunch was an added bonus, as we could enjoy the hot weather, yet still keep shaded and cool.

It was nice to see since my visit last year the outside seating has been replaced with cushioned patio furniture.

This made it a joy to sit back in and relax when I finished my lunch.

Although it was only my second visit to the historic hotel, I would rate all areas five out of five for my food choice, the service and the setting.