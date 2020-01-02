Many Journal readers are sure to have owned a toy car such as the one being driven by the little boy in the foreground of this shot, snapped at Harrowby Infant School, on New Beacon Road, in 1962.

The children are assembled as part of an open day and here they are demonstrating their road sense and traffic awareness by acting out a typical scenario one might encounter while out and about.

The headteacher at the time was Miss M. E. Pick and she was very keen on road safety and had it instilled into her pupils for their own good.