Grantham's mayor planted tree gifted by primary school children

By John Burgess
Published: 17:15, 12 February 2020

The year is 1953 and the location is Dysart Park, where the town’s mayor, Joseph Hardacre, is pictured planting a cedar tree which was presented as a Coronation gift by children from Spitalgate School.

Originally called Houghton Road Recreation Ground, Dysart Park was named after the Earl of Dysart who donated the land in 1926.

It was turned into a formal park thanks to government grants, as a way of giving the unemployed useful work.

