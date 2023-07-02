An actor born in town returned to his roots in 1994.

Nicholas Parsons returned to his hometown of Grantham to look at the changing face of the town for a Channel 4 programme.

Mr Parsons, who was born in Castlegate, spoke to a number of Grantham people for the Down Your Way programme, subtitled The Grantham Connection.

Nicholas Parsons (centre) chats to Malcolm Knapp outside St Wulfram's Church while Radio 4 sound engineer Ian Hunter listens in.

He visited his former home and the Guildhall with local historian and businessman John Pye.

He also met the King’s School headteacher Derek Lee and former pupil Howard Imber.

He also had a chat at St Wulfram’s Church with local historian Malcolm Knapp.

50 years ago – Head chef retires from RAF

A head chef who served royalty retired from raf.

William Done, who was head chef in the Officers Mess at RAF Spitalgate, was presented with a clock to mark his retirement.

The presentation was made by Squadron Leader E. A. Jones and he presented Mr Done with a Queen’s Commendation medal for his long service.

After being in service with Mrs Van Der Elst at Harlaxton Manor – which was known as Grantham Castle – Mr Done took on the role of chef in 1939.

When the Second World War broke out, he joined the RAF and returned to Spitalgate as head chef in 1945.

He had the pleasure to cater for King Constantine of Greece, the King of Norway, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Kent.

10 years ago – Cadets provide surprise guard of honour for anniversary

The Grantham 47F Air Training Corps cadets formed the guard of honour in memory of Sergeant Robert Taylor, who died in a crash 70 years before.

Bob Taylor, his son who was born one week before his father died in the crash, visited the Grantham cemetery in 2013 to mark the anniversary of his father’s death.

Mr Taylor was surprised when he saw the cadets forming the guard of honour as he had no idea such arrangements were made.

The event was organised by former Grantham man Neil Trotter, a former RAF warrant officer.