Rising ballet stars Erin Warriner and Kerry Robinson danced their way to success in 1994.

Erin, 11, of Colsterworth, was accepted as a member of the National Youth Ballet and was offered an award to attend cast auditions for them the following spring.

Kerry, 9, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, who was too young to be accepted at the time, was invited to audition for the school the following February.

Erin Warriner (left) and Kerry Robinson (right)

Both girls, who were members of The Grantham School of Dance, danced with the Birmingham Youth Dance Company.

Later that month, they were due to audition for the Fonteyn Centre in Battersea for a part in the Joy to the World Gala, which was to be performed in the Royal Albert Hall.

50 years ago – Ronald goes on celebratory run for birth of grandchild

To celebrate the birth of his new grandchild, Ronald Hindley ran 10 miles around town.

When Ronald’s daughter told him she was going to have a baby he said: “I’ll run 10 miles round Grantham to celebrate when the child is born”.

After the announcement of the arrival of his new grandchild, Ronald took his pet dog Whisky, aged 12, on a run. Together they jogged from his home in Dysart Road, through Barrowby and Denton and back home via Grantham town centre and Barrowby.

He said: “This was only 9.9 miles, so we went once around The Meres playing field, and that made it well over 10 miles, nearer 11. At the end I felt very fit, ready to do another 10 miles, but I don’t suppose I’d managed it.”

“Mind you, I felt I could have run up the Post Office tower.”

10 years ago – St Wulfram’s choir sings at St Paul’s Cathedral

A Grantham choir performed at St Paul’s Cathedral and left a lasting impression.

The St Wulfram’s choir, whose director of music is Dr Tim Williams, performed a Monday night choral Evensong at the London cathedral.

Dr Williams said: “The choir has sung at eight different cathedrals since 2010.

“After a great performance at Windsor Castle, I applied for them to sing at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“To perform at St Paul’s Cathedral was a huge opportunity.”

The vocalists also received praise from the cathedral personnel.

Dr Williams said: “The Succent thought the choir was excellent and they were invited back for a residency in two years’ time.”

“The choir is raising to a higher level and they sang brilliantly.”

A number of local people travelled down to London for the service.