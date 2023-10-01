An 11-year-old boy was on the search for a vital Lego piece in 1994.

Tim Cook was building a Lego town but couldn’t go any further until he found the St Mary’s Hospital model, which Lego stopped making several years before.

His layout already had an airport, fire station, police station, petrol station, restaurants and people.

Tim Cook with his Lego town in 1994.

He wished to add roads and possibly a train track, but he had to get all of his buildings in first.

The King’s School pupil had been building Lego models since he was at primary school.

50 years ago – BMARC exhibits guns at Naval event in Greenwich

A Grantham manufacturing company had a busy and memorable week in 1973.

BMARC exhibited at the 1973 Royal Navy equipment exhibition at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

The exhibition was opened by Anthony Buck, Under Secretary of State for the Royal Navy, who tried the controls of a BMARC-made 20mm gun capable of firing 1,000 rounds a minute.

Also in the same week, Conservative MP Joseph Godber, who represented Grantham from 1951 to 1979, visited the BMARC factory as part of his autumn tour of the constituency.

10 years ago – Soap star and boxer help raise charity funds

Coronation Street star Bruce Jones and legend of British boxing Herol “Bomber” Graham were the star guests at the Naomi Fund Ball in 2013.

Jones, who played Les Battersby in the soap from 1997 to 2007, attended the event at Belton Woods Hotel at the invitation of Dean Fardell, organiser of the ball, held in memory of his daughter Naomi.

Dean said: “It was a fantastic event.

“Bruce and Herol Graham were absolutely brilliant.

“Bruce raised thousands for us at the auction - we took about £3,500 at the auction.”

Dean said the star guests enjoyed their night so much they had discussed returning in the future.