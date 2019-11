Pictured under the front wheels of this split-screen Morris Minor is the bicycle belonging to a 13-year-old Red Cross cadet after the two collided at the junction of Wharf Road and London Road in September 1958.

The teenager had been on duty at Grantham FC’s match on London Road and was on his way home.

Memory Lane (21638247)

He escaped unhurt, although his bike was a write-off.