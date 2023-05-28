A rugby star officially opened a housing development for the elderly in 1996.

Rory Underwood, England and Leicester Tigers rugby star, was surrounded by smiling faces at the opening of the £1.46 million housing development.

Gwen Cant, Win Taylor and Dorothy Roe had their Tigers rugby shirts pressed for the event and to show off to Rory.

Left to right: Gwen Cant, Win Taylor, Rory Underwood and Dorothy Roe

Spire View and Steeple Leas, off New Street, had 70 new flats built, with some self-contained for active residents and others for the frail elderly with on-site care staff.

The schemes were developed by the Metropolitan Housing Trust and Nottingham Community Housing Association.

50 years ago – Youngest mayor takes up post aged only 30

The town’s youngest mayor was officially welcomed into his position in 1973.

Councillor Paul Jones was officially made mayor at a Mayor-making ceremony in May.

The newly-made mayor stressed in the ceremony that Grantham had “tremendous potential”, provided that the public take an active interest in the planning and provision of housing, industry, and social and leisure amenities in the future.

Coun Jones, who had just celebrated his 30th birthday, pledged: “To this end I hope during my year of office to stimulate the interest of all sections of the community in playing a more positive role, in particular the young people.”

A Grantham couple in their 60s celebrated their joint bar and batmitzvah at a Nottingham synagogue in 2013.

David and Gaby Leigh shared the pulpit at the Nottingham Progressive Jewish Congregation, both reading a passage in Hebrew from the Jewish Bible.

Their daughters Miriam and Jessica also shared a Bible reading.

Family and friends came from as far away as France, Germany and Italy.

The joint bar mitzvah of a husband and wife was a unique event in the 50 year history of the Nottingham synagogue.

A barmitzvah is usually celebrated by a Jewish boy at the age of 13 and a girl celebrates her bat mitzvah.