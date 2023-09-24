A factory worker was recognised for her hard work in 1996.

Donna Corby, who worked at Padley’s Grantham factory, became the 1,000th employee to obtain the national recognised basic hygiene certificate at the factory.

Since 1992, it had been made a requirement for all of the company’s employees to undertake training as part of their induction. The company had achieved a 100 per cent pass rate through this.

Left to right: Padley's factory manager Phillip Biddle, technical manager Terry O'Dea, Donna Corby and training officer Sandra Hollingshead in 1996.

50 years ago – Village wins plaque for being named the best kept

A village was presented with a plaque in 1973 when Cropwell Butler was named as the Best-Kept Village.

Myles Hildyard, vice-chairman of the Nottinghamshire branch for the Protection of Rural England, presented the village with the plaque.

Mr Hildyward was thanked by Mr P. R. Harrison, chairman of the parish council, who said it was very gratifying to see so many parishioners and friends out for the celebrations.

He also thanked everyone for their support in helping to win the competition. After the presentation, the chairman and members of the parish council presented Eric Forth with an illuminated address in appreciation of his 35 years of service on the council.

The Mayor of Grantham donated unwanted items in 2013 to raise funds for an East Midlands children’s hospice.

Councillor Frank Turner encouraged people to donate unwanted clothes, toys and households items to Rainbows Hospice, which supported families in Grantham.

Mr Turner said: “The work carried out by Rainbows is incredible and I wanted to do anything I can to help brighten the lives of life-limited children and their families, including those from Grantham.”

Katie Baxter, Rainbows events and community manager, said: “I would like to thank Coun Turner for supporting Rainbows.

“He is doing a wonderful job to help us run the hospice.”