A generous couple paid £470 for gold nuggets to give to three people.

John and Sharon Rhodes gave the nuggets to Aaran Stewart, for a brighter future, and as unusual gifts to their children Russel, 8, and Kirsty, 9.

The raw nuggets were sent to the Grantham Journal by Bryan Maplethorpe, who emigrated to Yukon 16 years before, and the nuggets were then auctioned off.

Hoppers manager Russell Orrey presents the gold to Kirsty and Russel Rhodes.

Mr Rhodes said: “We are pleased to do something to help.”

He also said the nuggets would be in safe keeping until Russel and Kirsty were older and he hoped they would pass them down to their children.

50 years ago – Link forged by Lions with association Down Under

A link was formed between the Grantham Lions Club and an association Down Under in 1973.

The Lions Club exchanged pennants at the George Hotel, in Grantham, with members from the association in Port Macquarie, New South Wales.

The presentation, on behalf of the Australian club, was made by Mrs Cynthia Peroff, who was staying with relatives in England at the time.

After her Russian husband, Alexis, died 11 and a half years before, Mrs Peroff decided to come back to England to retrace her life from her younger days.

Alexis was a member of the Lions Club and it was his intention to distribute pennants internationally.

When Alexis died, Mr Peroff decided to carry out his wish and she did so by presenting pennants in Grantham.

10 years ago – Eleanor has hair chopped to help disabled man

A six-year-old girl had her hair cut off to help a disabled man walk again.

Eleanor Webster, who lives in Grantham, was due to have her hair cut off on August 10 to raise money for the Andy Harrison Mobility Appeal.

The appeal for Melton man Andy aimed to raise £43,000 which would pay for a robotic ReWalk suit, as worn by paralysed horse rider Claire Lomas to walk the 2012 London Marathon.

Eleanor’s mother, Nichola Webster, said her daughter got the idea after watching another young girl do a charity hair chop on ITV’s This Morning.

Nichola added: “I’m really proud of her - it’s just a lovely thing to do. She’s a very confident little girl, so that helps!”