There were hopes an infant school could have a new hall in 1993.

Builders Loach Construction took a JCB to Bingham Infant School to see if the land would be suitable for a hall to be built on.

Mr Graham Lowings, chairman of the Bingham Infants Self-Help Group, said: “We will have to wait for the official results to come back but the experts said it seemed to be all right.”

Laura Rich (right) helps Curtins Consulting Engineers associate Jeff Peters (left) with his measurements in 1993.

Nottinghamshire County Council education department said the land could be built on but while it recognised the need for a hall, it could not provide the money to build one.

The self-help group raised £1,760 towards the cost of the project, and a number of professionals including solicitors, surveyors and engineers gave their services free of charge to help with the project.

50 years ago – Retiring Civil servant presented with teamaker

A civil servant who was retiring was presented with a gift.

Mr E.T. Evans was presented with an automatic teamaker.

This was to mark his retirement from the post of district officer in the property services agency of the Department of the Environment.

The presentation was made at the Area Works Office, in St Vincent’s, by the area officer, Mr J. W. H. Sewell, on behalf of Mr Evan’s colleagues.

Mr Evans was in the civil service for a total of 39 years and was district officer in Grantham for six years.

Mr Evans said: “If I had another chance I wouldn’t change my life because I’ve met so many wonderful people.”

10 years ago – Pupil behaviour was judged to be ‘outstanding’

Ofsted inspectors praised St Sebastian’s, in Great Gonerby, where pupil behaviour was judged to be “outstanding”.

The school’s new headteacher, Linda Baldwin, welcomed the report which judged the overall effectiveness of the school to be ‘good’.

Mrs Baldwin said: “It is a real testament to the hard work of all of the staff here. It is a team from the administrators to teachers and supervisors to governors and volunteer helpers - everyone gives their all and I think the report reflects that.”

Mrs Baldwin was particularly pleased with the praise inspectors reserved for the behaviour of the 113 schoolchildren.