Following on from last week’s snap of Westmoreland’s radio and television shop on Grantham's High Street in the 1960s, here are two shots of their previous locations.

Westmoreland’s came to Grantham in the 1950s, firstly to Swinegate and then moved to Market Place.

We love the shop's Ford Thames 300E company van pictured in front of the Market Place shop, looking resplendent with its period whitewall tyres.