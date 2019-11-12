Home   Lifestyle   Article

Grantham TV and radio shop made several moves over the years

By John Burgess
-
john.burgess@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:20, 12 November 2019

Following on from last week’s snap of Westmoreland’s radio and television shop on Grantham's High Street in the 1960s, here are two shots of their previous locations.

Westmoreland’s came to Grantham in the 1950s, firstly to Swinegate and then moved to Market Place.

We love the shop's Ford Thames 300E company van pictured in front of the Market Place shop, looking resplendent with its period whitewall tyres.

Read more
GranthamNostalgia
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE