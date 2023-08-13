The outgoing president of a Rotary club handed over his chains to the new president in 1993.

Bob McKinley, previous president of the Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven, handed over his chains to Graham Smith.

Graham, who retired from Lincolnshire Fire Brigade in 1993, hoped to increase awareness of the organ donation scheme by placing registration forms throughout town.

Graham Smith (left) being handed the chains by Bob McKinley in 1993.

50 years ago – A happy anniversary for Ancaster couple

An Ancaster couple celebrated their golden wedding in 1973.

Mr and Mrs Charles Walton celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party in Ancaster Parish Hall in 1973.

The couple got married at St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, in 1923.

Mrs Walton, whose maiden name was Violet Ellen Baker, was in domestic service in Sleaford before she got married.

The couple had three sons including Bert, Len and Leslie, and one daughter named Dorothy.

All three children were married and they had given Mr and Mrs Walton six grandchildren.

After serving in the First World War, Mr Walton was a batman at RAF Cranwell for 40 years and was awarded a long service medal.

10 years ago – Customer care award for town funeral director

A well-known funeral director in Grantham was presented with a national award which recognised a high level of customer care.

Robert Holland won the award at the National Funeral Exhibition in 2013.

The awards were based on responses to a national survey of clients who purchased a funeral pre-payment plan.

The very high standard of customer care achieved by Robert earned him an award, one of 50 presented to firms throughout the UK.

The survey results showed that 71 per cent of his clients were “very satisfied” with the service provided and 29 per cent were “satisfied”.

No-one was dissatisfied.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors is still based in St Catherine’s Road, Grantham.