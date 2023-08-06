A bowls match between electrical department workers took place in 1973.

The picture – provided by Terry Copestake, who started at Aveling Barford in 1970 – shows the Aveling Barford team before they played a bowls match versus Millwrights at Arnoldfield.

In the front row, left to right: Sid Spencer, Frank Ball, John Shotliffe and Ian McDonald.

The Aveling-Barford electrical department bowls team in 1973. Photo provided by Terry Copestake

In the back row, left to right, it shows: Ian Thompson, Philip Brumby, Reg Melling, Terry Copestake, Brian Jackson, Bill Wright and Rex Makin.

50 years ago – Baby show was a highlight of village festival

A village gala raised around £250 for a playing field fund in 1973.

The Ancaster Gala helped to raise the money for the playing field, which was opened by Lord Ancaster 20 years before under a county scheme.

On the platform at the opening ceremony of the gala was Mr and Mrs G. Cowling, R. W. Chadburn, Mrs Pat Musson, the gala queen and Mr F. G. Woodhead, president of the Notts County Cricket Clubs’ Association.

There were many activities that took place across the gala, including a baby show.

The winners of the baby show were judged by Mrs F. G. Woodhead and Mr R. White, wives of members of Notts County Cricket Clubs’ Association.

10 years ago – Sam was an ‘absolute star’ on Naomi bike ride

Cyclists who rode from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital to Grantham raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

The team of cyclists were raising cash for the Naomi Fund, in memory of Naomi Fardell who sadly died 11 years before.

The money raised from the ride was split between the health centres which cared for her – the Kingfisher Ward at Grantham Hospital, Heart Link at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The bike ride was organised by Mark Angeloni.