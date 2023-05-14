A primary school raised more than £300 in 1994 after it held a fun run.

The money raised from the fun run, organised by Great Ponton Primary School, was set to be put towards PE equipment and sportswear for the pupils.

All prize winners in the race received a trophy from Simon Clarke, of the NatWest Bank, as he was one of the event sponsors.

Winners of the under eight race in 1994. Left to right: Hayden Thomas, 7, David Booth, 6, and Andrew Fiddy, 7.

Everyone who competed also received a medal, and children were given novelty prizes.

Refreshments were served by parents and staff on the day.

Mrs Gill Newton, headteacher of the school, thanked the helpers and marshals.

50 years ago – Dad’s Army TV star presents prizes at town store

A star of the 1970s series Dad’s Army visited the town to officially open a new restaurant in 1973.

Corporal Jones, also known as Clive Dunn, visited the Key Markets store in Watergate to officially open the new self-service restaurant.

After a few laughs with the customers, Clive cut the tape at the bottom of the stairs which led up to the restaurant.

Before his fans asked him for autographs, he cut a commemorative cake.

Clive then received a tour of the premises.

When he came to the meat department, he put on a traditional butcher's apron and boater, just like he wore in the TV series. To roun@d off his visit, he presented portable TV sets to three winners of a competition.

10 years ago – Red carpet laid out for Barry to receive his medal

The red carpet was laid out in Ropsley for Barry Buxton as he received his British Empire Medal in 2013.

Mr Buxton, 70, of Paddock Close in Ropsley, was recognised for his tireless effort over five decades to keep the village looking its best.

He received his medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Tony Worth, at a special ceremony in the village.

Mr Buxton said: “It was a lovely day and the Lord Lieutenant did a wonderful job.

“The church was absolutely packed and then we went down to the Green Man, where they had a red carpet for me, and we had a buffet.”

Barry was able to share his big day with relatives.