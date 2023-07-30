After 45 years of service, a roof specialist announced his retirement.

Douglas Caistor joined Syddall’s of Grantham in 1938.

At the time he joined the roof specialists, Mr Syddall was there himself, but when he retired in 1983, he was leaving as a director of the company.

Mr Caistor (left) receiving the watch from Mr Syddall (right).

When he first joined, he did “everything”, including accounts, typing, ordering and almost every other job.

Mr Caistor was given a gold wrist watch for his long years of service.

This watch was presented by Mr Michael Syddall, son of Arthur.

50 years ago – Garden fete raises over £100 in an hour

A church garden fete managed to raise £120 in an hour.

The fete, held for the church at Easton House, Hough-on-the-Hill was officially opened by Mrs Edward Cust, accompanied by her husband the Honourable Edward Cust.

Mrs Cust was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Jane Everett and Robert Everett gave Mr Cust a buttonhole.

Before it poured with rain, the stallholders did a brisk trade.

As a result, just over £120 was raised in an hour, and Mr R. Lord and Mr Wilf Nicholosn were in charge of the money.

10 years ago – American college principal retires

After more than 10 years leading the American college based at historic Harlaxton Manor, principal Gordon Kingsley announced he was going to retire.

Tributes were to the achievements of Dr Kingsley, and his wife Suzanne, who was director of planning and design at the college owned and operated by the University of Evansville, Indiana.

Chair of Harlaxton College Advisory Council, Lady Margaret Benton Jones, said: “Because of his outstanding success, the University of Evansville ,and England itself, owes Dr Kingsley a huge debt of gratitude.”

During Dr Kingsley’s time as principal, he worked to ensure his students’ classroom experiences, travels, life in a historic manor house, and connections with local families and culture created a fulfilling international experience.