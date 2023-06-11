A businessman nominated a school for an award in 1996.

Retired power industry employee John Smalley nominated Sir William Robertson High School, in Welbourn, for a Charter Mark award for Outstanding Service in 1996.

John, who had a daughter at the school, praised the hard work and enthusiasm of staff who developed what he called a centre of excellence.

Headteacher Ian Wright with the Charter Mark symbol and pupils from left: Neil Smith, Amy Morton, Nicola Johns, Helen Sharpe, Craig Harmes and Alistair Fuller

He said: “The school does so much for its pupils, I thought it deserved a thank you.

“It is going from strength to strength.”

The Charter Mark scheme allows the public to nominate bodies which provide excellent service.

50 years ago – Football chairman recognised for 25 years of service

A silver tankard was given to a football chairman to mark 25 years of service.

Mr Tom Edenbrow, chairman of Ancaster Rovers Football Club, was presented with the award in 1973.

The presentation was made by Mrs G. Cowling, wife of the president of the club at a celebratory dinner.

An identical tankard was presented from the players to Mr J. Robinson for his 10 years of service.

A cup donated by the president was presented to player of the year, Roy Prime, who was the unanimous choice for the award.

The Steve Robinson Cup, given by the secretary, was presented to the best club member who was Ken Wingad, also captain of the reserves.

10 years ago – Schoolgirl receives letter from Prime Minister

Nicol Lara Scott received a letter from the Prime Minister in 2013.

Nicol Lara Scott received a letter from the PM after she wrote to him to complain about the litter in Grantham.

Nicol, who attended Cliffedale Primary School, was prompted to write her letter after she saw lots of rubbish near her father’s home, off Norton Street.

After she received the letter, Nicol said: “I was really happy.

“All my friends said I would not get a reply, so I was really excited when it arrived at my mum’s house.”

Nicol said she was unhappy to see beer cans, bin bags and broken glass among litter in the streets near her dad’s home.