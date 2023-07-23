Year 6 children marked the end of their time at primary school with a special performance.

The hall at Belton Lane Primary School was packed full of proud parents in 1997 for the schoolchildren’s performance.

The pupils performed Gnomes and Gardens, the story of a garden protected from the developers by gnomes.

Picture from left, back: Mark D'Orleans, Charlene Higgs, Sarah Chappell, Sharon Darby, Jenna Powell, Michael Marchant, James Garlant and Phoebe Musson.Front: Rebecca Abbott, Tanya Buxton, Michelle Ablitt, Jason Kopsidas and Simon Tinkler.

Producer Alison Jones said: “This is a sad time for some of the children, but it’s lovely to end on such a happy note.

“It’s a way of saying thank you to everyone who made life such fun at Belton Lane.”

Headteacher Chris Brown, who was also leaving that year, said: “As in all good stories, everyone lives happily ever after, which is what we hope for the children who are about to leave us.”

50 years ago – School raised £300 to replace its worn-out television set

Grantham’s National Junior School’s TV set was in constant use for a number of years, but it became worn.

So, the Parent Teacher Association organised a fete and raised funds to buy a new one for the school.

After the heavy showers at the beginning of the fete disappeared, visitors were entertained with country dancing and physical training displays by pupils.

The event was opened by Mrs D. Hawker, wife of the Bishop of Grantham, Rev Dennis Hawker.

She was presented with a bouquet of flowers by schoolgirl Sarah Elvidge.

As well as the entertainment, there were a variety of stalls including children’s crafts.

10 years ago – Zoe part of team to swim the English Channel

Teaching assistant Zoe Fielding was part of a team which swam the Channel in under 15 hours in 2013.

Zoe, who had a phobia of the sea since childhood, was midway through her swim when she learned the news that Leicestershire woman Susan Taylor attempted the same swim the previous day. Zoe said: “We were not aware when we set off but became aware at about six hours in. One of the crew told us about it.

“It is very sad and makes you realise it is no mean feat swimming the Channel. It made us all make sure we were safe and were all supporting each other all the way through.

“But at that point we all knew we were fit enough mentally and physically to take it on. No risks were taken, really.”