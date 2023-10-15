A silver badge was given to the local branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 1983.

Mr George Timson, who had been treasurer of the Grantham branch of the RNLI for 19 years, received the badge. Not only was the badge presented for his years of service, but also as a ‘thank you’ to the committee and people of Grantham for their support of the lifeboats.

The badge was presented by Mr Brian Stevenson, of Yorkshire, regional organiser.

Mr Timson receiving the silver badge from Mr Stevenson, watched by Mrs Eatch, Mrs K. Lee - Guild secretary - and Mrs E. B. Smith in 1983.

Mr Stevenson, who served as a lifeboat man, recalled the dangers of being at sea and thanked those who supported activities to help those at sea.

50 years ago – Pumpkin competition held at pub in Fulbeck

Aspiring pumpkin growers exhibited their prize efforts in 1973.

Fulbeck residents exhibited their pumpkins at the Hare and Hounds and the winner would receive a pint tankard.

Over the summer, 10 local exhibitors had been growing their pumpkins.

Throughout the season, they had been carefully tendered and guarded.

On competition day, they were weighed by judge Mr V. Leeman.

The winner was Mr R. Tacey with a weight of three stone, and second with two stone 11 pounds was Mr J. Lyons.

The winner was presented with the tankard by the pub’s landlady, Mrs Marriott.

Refreshments were also provided to exhibitors and their friends and families.

10 years ago – Amy receives Royal Navy award after course

Sailor Amy Lewis-King was recognised for her efficiency with an award.

Amy, 26, a former Walton Girls’ High School pupil, received the Herbert Lott Course Prize after completing a course at the Royal Navy Leadership Academy.

The high-flyer joined the Navy almost 10 years before and her career had taken her to America, Belize and East of Suez. Amy said: “I felt quite overwhelmed when I got told I was getting awarded the Herbert Lott award, especially with the high standard of the rest of the class.

“I feel very proud to have achieved this prestigious award and look forward to taking all that I have learned with me for the future.”

Amy was serving at HMS Drake.