A Grantham singer had made a habit of winning trophies at music festivals with her impressive collection of silverware.

In 1974, Betty Lowe returned from the Solihull Music Festival with another three trophies.

She gained these after taking top honours in the oratorio, vocal solo and mezzo soprano sections of the festival.

Betty Lowe with her impressive silverware collection in 1974.

After the win, her trophy collection totalled 18.

Miss Lowe, who taught secretarial subjects at Grantham College for six-and-a-half years before, had been singing seriously since she was 17.

50 years ago – More people take part in flower show after appeal

An attempt to encourage society members to take more of an interest in a flower exhibition paid off in 1973.

Officials from the Grantham and District Chrysanthemum and Dahlia Society saw a larger turnout at the annual late-flowering chrysanthemum exhibition.

The year before, the event attracted 70 entries for the 18 classes, however in 1973, the event saw 120 entries in the exhibition.

Peter Timms, society vice-chairman, said: “The number of entries has fallen off in recent years as people seem to lose interest. We have been chivvying our people up, trying to encourage our members to grow ‘lates’.

“It seems to have worked, for there’s more interest in late-flowering flowers now.

“It’s been a good season for growing ‘lates’ and this has probably boosted things too.”

Judges Mr and Mrs George Clay commented on the high standard of the blooms.

10 years ago – Young pals sell cakes for Children in Need

Two 11-year-old pals led a campaign in Great Gonerby to raise money for Children in Need.

Harry Williamson and Alexander Jefferson took it upon themselves to sell cakes outside the village Post Office in 2013.

As a result, the pair raised an impressive £1,000.

This was the third year that the friends, who were joined by other youngsters, have held the fundraiser in the village.

It began earlier in the year with Harry writing a letter to villagers asking them to bake a cake. And they certainly rose to the challenge as the long table was filled with goodies.

The youngsters thanked all the villagers who baked or bought cakes, or donated raffle prizes.

Thanks also went to Stuart, who ran the Post Office, for all his support.

Children in Need is an annual event that raises money to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.

