Village teenagers started up a youth club in 1970 that was shut down several years before.

Harlaxton’s youth club was highly regarded until it unfortunately shut down.

The club reopened in November 1969, and as a result it held many dance performances in the village hall.

Two 13-year old girls, Christine Taylor (left) and Elizabeth Kitchen (right) spinning hula hoops in the youth club in 1970.

It attracted youngsters from Harlaxton and around the district, and it was steadily growing.

Mr Philip Taylor, 32, was the leader of the youth club and was pleased with the response to the club in 1970.

Membership stood at 29, with between 25 and 30, including visitors, attending the regular Tuesday night meetings.

Mr Taylor said: “I think people like area youth officers are taking a keen interest in these club nowadays.

“Where they see a need for a club, such as here in Harlaxton and district, they are getting things going.”

“It’s up to us to keep them going.”

Two Grantham mothers were chosen to lead the Earlesfield Carnival in 1973.

Mary Wood, a mother of three sons, was crowned carnival queen by Michael Bensley, manager of Grantham Granada.

Jeanette Johnson, mother of two children, was also chosen to be Mrs Wood’s attendant in the carnival.

The queen and her attendant would ride on a float to head the procession of decorated vehicles which started at Spitalgate airfield and then would proceed to the Meres field.

One of the organisers of the carnival said: “We are more concerned with making it a community project by means of getting people involved.”

The carnival was organised on a non-profit making basis, but if it was to make a surplus, that money would be put towards the following year’s arrangements.

10 years ago – ‘Nobby’ given award in recognition of long service

A sergeant major who dedicated more than 30 years to the Army Cadet Force was given a special award in recognition of his long service in 2013.

The Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate was presented to Sergeant Major ‘Nobby’ Clark, of Grantham, who joined the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force in April 1980 as a Sergeant Instructor at Colsterworth Detachment 2 Squadron. He was promoted to Staff Sergeant Instructor in April 1983 and to Sergeant Major Instructor five years later. In 2013, he was with 2 Squadron as the Training Sergeant Major.

In addition to his main ACF duties, he was also involved in a number of events and activities in the Grantham area, including coordinating and carrying out the duties of Parade Sergeant Major for the Remembrance Parade and St George’s Day Parade.