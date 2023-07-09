A three-year-old girl with cerebral palsy received a special walking stick in 1996.

Abigail Mellor, from Bottesford, needed the specially designed walking stick to keep her upright so she could move around independently.

Thanks to her family, enough funds were raised to get the walking stick for her.

Abigail Mellor (right) with mum Sharon (centre) and brother Jack (left).

Her grandparents, Alan and Maureen Beevers, served cream teas and ran stalls on their lawn in High Street, Bottesford, and raised £1,200.

The specially designed stick cost £1,300. Abigail’s mother Sharon said: “Abigail has had a tough time recently and has only just come out of the Queen’s Medical centre after suffering from tonsillitis. The walker will be great for her.”

50 years ago – ‘Get together’ raises over £100 for church

A garden fete, organised by the Rector of St Vincent’s Church, Caythorpe, the Rev. F. R. D. Kennedy was held in the rectory gardens in July.

The money raised was put towards church funds.

Among the attractions were the children of Caythorpe Primary School singing songs and playing percussion, under the guidance of their headmaster Mr A. Beckwith and teacher Mrs A. B. Hodgson.

There were also flower and vegetable competitions, arranged by the Rector and Mr R. Godson, and judged by Mr C. E. Armstrong.

Other games held along the day included darts and throwing a ball into a tin.

Tea was also served during the day.

More than 50 local charities and causes were celebrating after receiving a boost thanks to the Rotary Club of Grantham’s fundraising RotarySwimarathon.

At a special event at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in 2013, 55 organisations received cheques thanks to the money raised by 1,524 swimmers and 254 teams at this year’s Swimarathon.

Roger Graves, of the Rotary Club of Grantham said: “We are so pleased to be able to help the 120 people from 55 different organisations which all help people in the Grantham community who were here tonight.

“We have always said the Swimarathon is a community event and we want to help as many people as possible.”