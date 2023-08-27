Workers hoped to raise over £1,000 for their colleague and friend who had leukaemia in 1996.

Production worker Wayne King, then 26, was diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old.

He thought he had beaten it, but in 1996 he was told it had returned.

Workers from Padley's production room were set to cycle to Skegness for their colleague Wayne King.

His colleagues at Padley’s production room decided to help and held a 50-mile charity bike ride to Skegness.

They hoped to raise over £1,000.

Half was set to go towards Wayne’s treatment and the other half to the Leukaemia Research Fund.

50 years ago – Village opens new hall after years of hard work

The culmination of years of hard work paid off in 1973 when Eaton opened its new village hall.

Handed the key by the architect, Mr J. Sims and Miss Jessop recalled the years she spent as headmistress of Eaton Primary School until her retirement.

She unveiled a plaque commemorating the occasion.

On behalf of the hall committee, Mr I. Hubbard thanked Miss Jessop and she was presented with a gift voucher by Jane Sims.

Mr A. Hubbard, fund treasurer, gave a brief history of how the money for the building had been raised over the years.

10 years ago – Hundreds attend Danny Walsh memorial game

Hundreds of people headed to Harrowby United’s Environcom Stadium in 2013 for a memorial football match in memory of Danny Walsh.

The match was organised by Danny’s cousin, Adam Grant, who had t-shirts printed with a photograph of Danny on the front and “Walshy 1” on the back.

It seemed almost everyone in attendance was wearing a tribute t-shirt-from toddlers to grandparents - and Adam told the Journal he sold an incredible 610 t-shirts on the day and around £2,500 was raised for Danny’s children.

Adam said: “I’m so pleased so many people turned out and showed their support.”