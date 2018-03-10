MOTORSPORT: Superbikes are jewel in the crown in this year’s Cadwell Park schedule

Lincolnshire motor racing circuit Cadwell Park has announced its 2018 calendar, headlined by the Bennetts British Superbike Championship ‘Party in the Park’, plus historic bike and car events and a busy line-up of high-octane entertainment almost every weekend from now until November.

Britain’s biggest national racing championship is the standout event this season, with the new-look Bennetts British Superbike Championship arriving on August 17 till 19. Reigning champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne will be aiming for his seventh title, and third in a row, but will face tough opposition from rivals Leon Haslam and ‘master of the Mountain’ Josh Brookes.

Two historic events top the list of car fixtures. The Historic Sports Car Club Wolds Trophy will be back on May 19/20 with a plethora of classic single-seaters, sports cars and the ever-popular touring cars in one of the best settings to watch historic racing.

The Vintage Motorsport Festival is a firm favourite with Cadwell Park fans, and this glorious event, featuring some of the world’s most priceless machines from motoring’s pioneering age, takes place on Saturday, July 22.

The season is bookended by two stage rally events. The Alan Healy Memorial Rally on Sunday, April 8, will provide an exciting finale to the Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship season, with the title set to be decided. The North Humberside Rally and Fireworks on Sunday, November 19, will be a round of the following season’s championship, and ends the year in style with a spectacular fireworks display.

The autumn will also include two historic motorcycle events, starting with the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Championships on August 29/30, when bikes and sidecars dating to before Cadwell Park’s existence will be in action. A slightly newer era will be recalled at the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club Championship on October 6/7, and the sight of these elderly machines leaping over the Mountain will certainly be something to behold.

In addition to these highlights, there’s much more club racing action throughout the season, and each event offers great value for money with admission from just £12, and under-13s go free to all of the year’s fixtures.

Tickets for many of these events are now on sale from £12 in advance.

For more information, visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk