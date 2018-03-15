MEMORY LANE: Black Dog was not alone in Grantham’s Watergate

Have your say

The Black Dog has not always been the only hostelry in Grantham’s Watergate – and not even the only one with the ‘Dog’ moniker.

A few doors down was the Blue Dog Commercial Hotel (pictured above).

Blue Dog Commerical Hotel

Constructed in the 18th century, it eventually closed its doors in March 1958.

The top of the trademark archway of the coaching inn is still there today, but it is now sadly hidden by Venus Nails and Beauty parlour’s signage.

Busy Bs Bridals shop occupies the rest of the old Blue Dog building.

Another old Watergate public house, now long gone, was the Swan and Salmon which closed in the 1880s.

The old Blue Dog building (right), now occupied by a nail bar and a bridal shop, with BeerHeadZ bar pictured on the left of the shot.

It was finally demolished in 1967 after lying empty for more than 80 years; it was situated round about where KwikFit and Lidl supermarket now reside.

Watergate’s newest bar, BeerHeadZ, sits sandwiched between what was the Blue Dog and the Black Dog.

BeerHeadZ was formerly Sergio’s Hairdressers and before that Mario’s Hairdressers.

Prior to being a coiffeur, the building was occupied by a shoe shop.