MEMORY LANE: Bottesford schoolgirls led both senior and junior netball leagues in the 1960s

Both junior and senior netball teams of Belvoir Secondary School in Bottesford enjoyed a season of considerable success and, in fact, respectively headed the Kesteven Senior and Junior Netball Leagues in 1964.

They were coached by Mrs M. D. Brown, the school’s physical education mistress who was retiring from teaching that spring.

The teams pictured comprised: seniors – captain Susan Gould, Janet Rayson, Susan Farrow, Carol Hampson, Elizabeth Marsh, Carol Marriott, Pat Jones and Eva Robinson; juniors – Diane Marriott, Elaine Ashley, Barbara Allcorn, Linda Skelhon, Sandra Hedworth, captain Carole Martin, Ruby Walker, Jean Bellamy and Diane Mason.