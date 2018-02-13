MEMORY LANE: Celloist went on to play in Grantham theatre pit

Have your say

Journal reader Robert Geeson brought this old photo of his grandmother celloist Florance Grant (known by nickname Jimmy) pictured in September 1920 in a musical trio with pianist Ada Maltby and violinist Willie Thompson.

Robert said his grandmother later played in the orchestra pit at Grantham’s Empire Theatre until its closure in the 1950s.

He said Ada and Willie went on to play on Cunard sea liners till their retirement.

Robert’s grandmother lived in a bungalow opposite Grantham Fire Station with husband Robert, who was postmaster at the GPO.