MEMORY LANE: Elvis movie insired band and new dance craze in Grantham

With the Elvis Presley film ‘Fun in Acapulco’ screening at Grantham’s Granada cinema in February of 1964, members of local beat combo Dave Knight and The Trellions donned Mexican garb and, with the help of two teenage girl dancers (Carol Mitchell and Carol Watkin), invited patrons to try out a new dance – ‘The Acapulco’ – in the foyer of the theatre.

The sound of South American music attracted an audience of nearly 500 young people.

The two Carols had devised the dance themselves and spent the rest of the evening teaching it to youngsters at a local dance club.