MEMORY LANE: Former gym and garage finally bought by Grantham grammar school

The Empire Garage was built on Brook Street, Grantham, by Lou Musson in 1952.

One of the buildings that made way for the garage was the old gymnasium which had various uses in its time including a theatre and a seed warehouse.

The Empire Garage was an agent for Ford, Standard and Triumph cars and also sold used motors.

It was later for years known as the Blue Star Garage before it was taken over by Safe Petroleum.

It remained as a garage until the new millennium when it was bought by King’s School.