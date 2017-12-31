MEMORY LANE: Grantham King’s School pupils posed for photo in the early Sixties

Have your say

Memory Lane reader Glyn Jones popped into the Journal office last week to drop off a couple of old photographs from his youth.

The one above is from his days at Grantham’s King’s School, Form 3C of 1963 to be specific.

Glyn is pictured on the far right of the back row.

Also pictured are from left, back – Vaughan, Bristow, Lightbown, Potter, Geeson, Henson and Gibson; middle – Jones A., Sharp, Stones, Ward, Moss, Pick, Bull, Archer, Dickinson, Barber, Russell and Holllingsworth; front – Sutton, Ward, Tomlinson, Scott, Manner, Parker, Wright, Lister and Handley.