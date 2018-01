Have your say

This photograph was shot in 1984 when every motor car DIY mechanic in the Grantham area would head for Pollard’s auto spares shop in Norton Street.

The old-fashioned motor factors was owned by George Pollard who would stand behind the counter of the chilly shop in an ancient 1950s-style winter overcoat.

George’s stock and knowledge was immense and varied.

The shop was finally pulled down around 2004 and developed into flats.