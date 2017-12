Many Journal readers might remember the Nag’s Head which was situated on the corner of Wharf Road and London Road in Grantham, but none will remember this original incarnation of that public house, snapped in 1883 prior to its demolition.

Part of Spittlegate House can also be seen to the left.

The rebuilt Nag’s Head eventually closed in the 1990s and became what is now Gurkha Square restaurant.