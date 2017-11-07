MEMORY LANE: Grantham pub survived the war but not the march of progress

The Manners Arms public house was situated on the corner of London Road and Springfield Road in Grantham.

It is pictured here just before World War II, we think in about 1938.

It survived the war but it was standing empty by the new millennium when it was demolished to make way for Pizza Hut which was built on the site.

Across the other side of London Road can be seen Ruston and Hornsby’s factory, the buildings of which were successfully destroyed by the Nazis in a bombing raid in the early 1940s.