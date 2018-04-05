MEMORY LANE: Grantham punk band began in the 1980s

Have your say

Grantham punk band English Dogs formed in the early 1980s and comprised, from left – drummer Andy ‘Pinch’ Pinching, Mark ‘Wattie’ Watson on bass, singer Pete ‘Wakey’ Wakefield and guitarist Jon ‘Minty’ Murray.

They released their first record ‘Mad Punx and English Dogs’ in 1983, followed by their debut album a year later.

Grantham’s Stuart Meadows and Nick Wynch played in later line-ups of the band.

Wakey is the only original member still in the band, whilst Pinch has been drumming for The Damned for nearly 20 years.