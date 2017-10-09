MEMORY LANE: Grantham’s KGGS underwent improvements during the 1980s

Have your say

KGGS students are shown utilising their brand new hall for the first time back in February 1986.

The hall was the last of a number of additions to the school’s fabric, including a new science block with seven laboratories, four practical rooms and a classroom.

The main school was also brought up to scratch at the same time.

The attentive pupils pictured were being addressed by the headteacher at the time, Margaret Wilson.

The hall was officially opened later that year by the school’s most famous daughter, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.