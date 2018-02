Following on from previous weeks’ pictures of the old Vere Court area, here is another shot taken from Broad Street showing the entrance to what was one of the poorest areas of Grantham.

The houses on the left were demolished but the one on the right still remains.

The road between also still exists but now only acts as an access to the back of properties on the adjoining North Parade.

The photographer would have been standing on what is now Premier Court.