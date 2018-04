Have your say

Grantham Journal reader Mick Coe dropped off this photograph of a snowy scene in the 1950s.

Mick (pictured centre with a snowball his mouth!) was born in 1944 and estimates the picture to have been snapped around 1952, although he does not recall it being taken or even know who took it.

His brother David is pictured at the back of the shot.

It was photographed on Brittain Drive island.

The Coes lived at 21 Brittain Drive.

Call Mick on 07703 228007 if you recognise yourself.