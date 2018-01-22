MEMORY LANE: Grantham town centre still recognisable

This shot of Grantham’s St Peter’s Hill is from an old postcard submitted by Journal reader John Barker, of Sproxton.

It shows the old Picture House cinema, on the right, in a skyline that, despite many changes, still looks familiar and recognisable to the 21st century Granthamian.

Judging by the cars and buses, we would date the photo to be from the 1920s.

The many cast iron bollards on the left, to protect pedestrians from all the traffic(!), would have been removed during World War II to be melted down for munitions.