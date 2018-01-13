MEMORY LANE: Hedley played for Grantham team St Anne’s, amongst others . . .

Keen sportsman and Journal Memory Lane reader Hedley Davies emailed in a selection of his old sporting photographs – ranging from his school days in athletics during the 1970s, through various football line-ups over the years, plus cricket with Grantham CC.

Above is the St Anne’s FC team of 1986-87. Pictured from left are, back – John Russell, Sid Coe, Sean Moloney, Dave Key, Mick Walsh, Chris LeHair, Grant Arnold and Alan Rooke; front – Dave Rooke, Martin Bailey, Graham Scott, Hedley Davies, Paul Russell and Paul Speed.