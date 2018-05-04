MEMORY LANE: Lorries crashed in ’50s, whilst new cars raced in the ’60s

Have your say

The Grantham Journal’s photographer captured this scene (above) of the aftermath of a collision between a Co-op coal lorry and another truck from Peterborough, back in 1955.

A police officer stands watching as the drivers and crews attempt to untangle the mess.

The Hillman Imp Californian in the other photograph was taking part in the Poachers Motor Club sporting trial for “off the shelf cars” at Harston in 1968.

A thunderstorm had made conditions slippery and heavier cars like Ford Cortinas and Corsairs struggled, whereas the lighter rear-engined rear wheel drive Imps were better able to gain some useful traction.