MEMORY LANE: ‘Paddock’ was donated to Grantham

This photo from 1953 shows Mayor Ernest Hardy and borough engineer J. Livesby inspecting newly installed benches in the ‘paddock’, also known as Stonebridge Close, off Avenue Road.

The benches were paid for out of surplus Coronation funds from Grantham’s Spittlegate ward.

The field was given to the town at the end of World War Two by the owner who was called Mrs Schwind.

Her one stipulation on donating the land to Grantham was that a condition be in place to ensure that nothing was ever built on the land.

The entrance to Dudley Road can be seen top right.